New Nike kit deal for Connah’s Quay Nomads

Connah’s Quay Nomads have signed a new two year kit deal with Nike through Queenferry Sports.

The new deal will see The Nomads debut a new Nike kit for the 2019/20 season and encompasses the entire club from U8 right the way up to the first team including staff for all matchday kit, training kit and leisure kit.

While Macron Store Wrexham have been a fantastic kit supplier for the club for the past few seasons and have always delivered excellent products on time, the club felt it right to return to our roots somewhat and choose Queensferry Sports, who are located just three miles from our home ground and have great historical connections with the club.

The Nomads will continue to play in red home kits and black away kits next season and will debut the new kits in the 2019/20 UEFA European fixtures before the start of the Welsh Premier League campaign.

Director of Football Jay Catton said; “It’s a great deal for all at the club, so the whole club from under 8s all the way to our scholarship programme to our first team will be in Nike through their training wear, for their matchday wear over the next two seasons and we feel as thought it’s an absolutely perfect match for where the club’s looking to go, the standards we’re looking to attain and to have the best manufacturer we can have in Nike.”

By Nik Mesney