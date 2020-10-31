Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 31st Oct 2020

New national measures could see delegated powers to councils for ‘slicker, quicker, more effective’ pandemic responses

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Local councils could get more delegated powers to deal with the pandemic as part of new national measures to be announced next week.

People familiar with such consultations over the last few days have told Wrexham.com there could be a greater onus on local authorities to make decisions, enact measures and deliver more localised responses if the ideas floated make the final version of what is announced on Monday.

This afternoon we asked First Minister Mark Drakeford if that was correct and if so, what such a process could look like and why it was needed.

We also asked if this was Welsh Government ‘passing the buck’ to local councils.


The First Minister told Wrexham.com: “First of all, the decision isn’t made, but it’s being debated and discussed.

“We are going for a national scheme from the 9th of November, but that you can’t rule out that a local flare up of a sort may still happen to be going right back to the almost the beginning of this latest phase, we had an outbreak of the Two Sisters plant in Llangefni in Ynys Môn where we needed local action to be taken.

“The debate has been this, at the moment quite a lot of powers to take those local decisions are handled here by Welsh Ministers. So local teams meet, they make a recommendation to us and then we use the powers we have.

“There are some pluses to that, because it tends to mean that more consistent decisions are made in different parts of Wales, because all the decisions come from one central point. On the other hand, it could slow the decisions down. The local stakeholders meet, they decide on what’s needed, and then they refer it here.”

“So it would make for a slicker, quicker, more effective system if we just delegated some of those powers to those local teams and allowed them to get on with it.”

“I think you can make a case either way, and that’s why we are still discussing it with Public Health Wales, local authorities and others.”

“I don’t think it’s to do with trying to dump difficult decisions into other people’s laps. It is just about trying to work out what is the most effective way you can get local responses to happen when they need it.”

The new national coronavirus regulations will be announced on Monday.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Govt to meet tomorrow to discuss ‘potential border issues’ if England goes into lockdown

News

Reports of a power cut affecting the CH7 postcode area of Mold

News

Coleg Cambria student wins one of Wales’ top apprenticeship prizes

News

North Wales health board sets out plan to address treatment backlog caused by Covid-19

News

Wrexham Glyndŵr University film project to celebrate Welsh businesses supporting communities during pandemic

News

Former North Wales asylum placed off limits over Halloween as police user powers to deter ghost hunters

Denbighshire

Police appeal for witnesses after car involved in collision with pedestrian in Queensferry

News

Police make 10 arrests as part of investigation into drug supply in North Wales and Merseyside

News

Flintshire-based judo clubs collaboration sees benefits for children during COVID-19 pandemic

News





Read 623,201 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn