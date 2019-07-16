New National Action Plan on tackling child sexual abuse published by Welsh Government

A new National Action Plan on tackling child sexual abuse has been published this week by the Welsh Government.

The plan sets out a new legal framework to strengthen safeguarding arrangements so that people at risk can be protected more effectively and is a part of the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014.

The action plan was formed by considering evidence from children themselves and from adult survivors.

Cross Party Group discussions on Preventing Child Sexual Abuse and evidence from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

The main aim of the plan is raise public awareness – getting the right information to children about speaking out and to prepare adults in their lives on being ready to listen.

This will help to prevent abuse and protect children.

The plan outlines further training for practitioners to equip them with the relevant skills.

The Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan launched a new consultation on statutory guidance to safeguard children from child sexual exploitation.

The consultation seeks opinions on approaches to preventing abuse, protecting and supporting children and will run until 7 October.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan, said:

“Sexual abuse can have a devastating impact on childhoods and throughout life. We must work together to do everything we can to prevent child sexual abuse, to protect children at risk and to support children to recover from the significant harm that sexual abuse causes. I am clear that there can be no complacency and that tackling abuse and harm to children and adults must remain a key priority for the Welsh Government and our partners. The new plan and guidance has considered evidence from children themselves and adult survivors and I thank them for their courage in helping us.”

Picture Credit: NSPCC