New improved facilities Jade Jones Pavilion set to open on Saturday

Weeks of construction work has been completed and the wraps will come off the new, improved facilities at Jade Jones Pavilion on Saturday.

The project, which has cost nearly £1m, has seen fitness facilities extended at the Flint leisure centre.

The swimming pool changing village has also been completely renovated and the capacity of the swimming pool viewing gallery has been increased.

“The leisure centre was struggling to meet the community demand,” explains Mike Welch, Managing Director at Aura Leisure and Libraries Limited. ‘’Our wet side changing village was tired and out dated which meant it struggled to cope with the volume of traffic during peak times.

Our swim school capacity was also limited by the size of the viewing gallery. Parents were bringing their children to lessons but were unable to stay and watch. We knew that if we could make improvements we could attract more people through our doors.

These improvements will enable Aura to increase the number of swim school admissions from 605 to 850, helping ensure more children can get involved.”

In addition to wet side improvements, the fitness facility will also be extended to accommodate more users.

By knocking through to an area previously used as office space, the gym’s footprint will increase from 118 square metres to 198 square metres.

This has enabled the installation of 16 additional fitness stations easing pressure on kit during peak times, gym membership will increase from 805 to 1,100 members.

The works at Jade Jones Pavilion mark the second major leisure development by Aura Leisure and Libraries and Flintshire County Council in the last 12 months.

Last December, Mold Leisure Centre, located in the grounds of Mold Alun School and Ysgol Maes Garmon School, underwent a £1.4m project to double the size of the fitness facility.