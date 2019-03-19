New Ian Woosnam Golf Academy and Golf Course set to open in Ellesmere Port

Hooton Golf Club in Ellesmere Port is set to re-open on Monday 1 April with new operator The Ian Woosnam Golf Academy and Golf Courses.

Ian will be in Ellesmere Port this Saturday 23 March for an open day.

For anyone interested in joining, Ian will be onsite from 11am until 4pm, the team will be available to chat to customers and answer any questions people might have, there will also be membership forms available to sign up on the day.

As a new additional benefit, members from Ellesmere Port can now enjoy free membership at Queens Park, Crewe and are entitled to five free rounds of golf on weekdays at Malkins Bank, Sandbach.

Tony Minshall, Managing Director of the parent company RM Estates Ltd, and a former European Tour player said: “Our company policy is to make each of our courses a course for all. Ian actively wants young people to take up the game and try to emulate what he has achieved.

He would like to develop another champion golfer from the North West. We offer free membership to junior golfers under the age of 18 at all our sites.

This is Ian’s commitment to junior golfers.

“The company has invested in a fleet of new Jacobsen mowers and other machines for use at Hooton.

The new machinery will improve the quality of the grass. We also intend to drain, and put new sand in, the bunkers. We will then re-assess the quality of the course, initial thoughts being to increase the teeing areas, and to add further bunkers.

“Members are paramount to our business. We manage our courses well, and value for money is our motto. We like people to be able to enjoy their golf, so the price has to be and will be right. The course and its facilities are a public facility, and we will continue to operate it to the Council’s guidelines.”

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, said: “I’d like to welcome the highly experienced team to Ellesmere Port. I know Ian Woosnam has exciting plans for the course, please come along to meet the team at the open day on Saturday to learn more.”

Andrew Griffiths and Graeme Bagnall will be looking after operations.

Andrew, a PGA professional of over 46 years, and a former Welsh professional champion, will be there to help golfers enjoy their experience at Ellesmere Port Golf Club.

Graeme Bagnall started with Tony Minshall at Hill Valley Golf Club in Whitchurch, Shropshire as a 16 year old, and went on to become Golf Director at Hill Valley before joining Tony at Malkins Bank.

Ian Woosnam has won over 50 tournaments worldwide including the US Masters in 1991.

He was a Ryder Cup player on nine occasions, and was captain in 2006 when Europe defeated America by one of the largest Ryder Cup winning margins.

The Ian Woosnam Golf Course and Academy brand was established at Malkins Bank Golf Club, Sandbach and Queens Park Golf Course, Crewe.

For more information on the open day, membership enrolment or function/venue hire details there is a temporary number for Golf Club enquiries at Ellesmere Port: 07393113572 .

The club in Ellesmere Port closed in October 2018 after its operator Mack Trading Ltd ceased trading. The Council terminated the lease and other agreements in order to take back control of the site and secure its future.