New guidelines for hospital visiting during Coronavirus outbreak to be published

New revised NHS Wales hospital visiting guidance during the coronavirus outbreak will be published today.

The new guidelines allow health care providers to asses local factors and work with local infection prevention and control teams and Public Health Wales when agreeing visiting arrangements.

The Welsh Government says this :flexibility is due to the changing picture of coronavirus transmission across Wales, with significant variations in community transmission across different parts of the country and differences in the rate of nosocomial transmission.”

Healthcare providers may depart from the guidance in response to:





– Rising levels of covid-19 transmission in their localities, including levels which result in a national lockdown and/or evidence of nosocomial transmission in a particular setting; or

– Falling levels of transmission in their local area.

In addition the revised guidance has been amended for maternity services after taking onboard feedback from women and families and consulting with Heads of Midwifery and Sonography/Radiography Services.

Visiting in maternity services will now be based on a risk assessment approach by health boards.

We've given hospitals more flexibility to assess visits based on local coronavirus risk. This includes for maternity services, so whether you’re expecting or you're a new mother, you can be supported safely. Here's our Chief Nursing Officer with more👇https://t.co/lmv0wk01MA pic.twitter.com/bEBl41tNF3 — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) November 30, 2020

The Welsh Government say: “This will take into consideration local environmental factors such as room sizes, ability to socially distance and infection prevention and control risks in enabling partners to safely accompany pregnant women and new mothers.

“This risk assessed approach should be taken in collaboration with relevant health professionals, local infection prevention and control teams and Public Health Wales.

“All women will be supported to have at least one partner with them during active labour, birth and for the period immediately after the birth, except in an extremely limited number of circumstances.”

The updated guidelines also recognise that some people may require an essential support assistant for specific additional support eg a support worker or interpreter. Essential support assistants will not to be classed as visitors, in some circumstances, where people receive care and support from a family member or partner, they may nominate this person as their essential support assistant.

Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, said: “We recognise that the restrictions on visiting has a huge impact on patients, their families and loves ones.

“We have announced further changes to the guidelines today to provide health boards, trusts and hospices with flexibility to depart from the guidelines in response to local levels of Covid-19 transmission.

“It is important to remember that the virus has not gone away and the health, safety and wellbeing of patients, communities and NHS staff remains an absolute priority for both the Welsh Government and health care providers.

“Tough choices will still need to be made but we hope the revised guidelines will allow more flexibility for health care providers. ”