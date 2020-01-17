News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New Friends Group to launch supporting the Llwyni Valley in Connah’s Quay

Published: Friday, Jan 17th, 2020
A  new Friends of Llwyni volunteer group will launch this  January in Connah’s Quay

The launch of the group is a partnership between Flintshire County Council, Wild Ground and the Our Back Yard Project who currently work to maintain the area. 

The group will offer the chance for people to get involved in this important conservation area and aims to attract anyone with an interest in conservation and their local environment,  initially offering monthly volunteering sessions. 

The Llwyni area is a unique collection of woodlands, meadows and ponds, which were preserved during the development of the area  through the hard work and commitment of local people.

The area today is a haven for a variety of flora and fauna, playing a vital role in the local environment and at the same time providing  local residents with access from their doorstep to pleasant walks through meadows and woodlands. 

A series of volunteer sessions will be held to launch the group  and anyone interested in helping out is very welcome .

The first session will be held on Thursday 23rd January 10am – 12.30pm, meeting by the playground on Hillsdown Drive, Connahs Quay.

Following this, sessions will take place monthly on Thursday on Thursday 27th February, Thursday 19th March and Thursday 23rd April.

Everyone is welcome and if anyone is  interested or wants further information contact the Our Back Yard Project on 01978 757524. 

