New DVLA online service will cut time it takes to change address on vehicle log book

With the housing market opening up across the UK post lockdown, motorists who need to update the address details on their vehicle log book (V5C) can now do this online in a matter of minutes, DVLA has announced today.

This will slash the amount of time it takes for motorists to receive a new log book from up to 6 weeks to just 5 working days.

Last year DVLA received around 1.4 million paper applications for change of address on a vehicle record.

By using the new service to change the address on the log book the information will be updated instantly and motorists will receive a new log book within 5 working days.





Using this new service, it takes less than 2 minutes for motorists to inform DVLA of their new address. All they need is their vehicle registration number, log book document reference number and their postcode.

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said:

‘We’re launching this service at a time when online services are becoming even more vital to help people get back on the road. This new online service is quicker and easier than sending your log book to DVLA so if you’ve just moved home try the service and see how simple it is.’

This announcement comes as DVLA launches a campaign to encourage motorists to try their online services, rather than sending in paper applications.

Recent research commissioned by DVLA shows that of those motorists asked 97% would recommend DVLA’s online services and the most popular reason to transact online was convenience (86%) followed by speed (82%).

All of DVLA’s online services are available on GOV.UK.