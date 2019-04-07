New dog behaviour course launched at Glyndwr University’s Northop Campus

A new short course in dog behaviour and training has been launched at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Northop Campus.

The course will run for six weeks, starting April 8 from 5.30pm – 8.30pm on Monday evenings at the campus – plus three days over weekends, with some weekend sessions taking place at North Clwyd Animal Rescue (NCAR).

Wrexham Glyndwr University Animal Science and Animal Studies programme leader, Angela Winstanley said: “Dog behaviour and training experts will introduce people on the course to the key concepts of this fascinating and rewarding work.

“They will learn why dogs behave the way they do, how to read and understand dog body language, learn about puppy development and socialisation plus how to ensure dogs welfare needs are met.”

The course is a hands-on, practical course with the opportunity to work with some of the rescue dogs at NCAR.

Angela added: “People taking this short course will be able to work with some of the dogs to develop their training skills and help them find new homes.”

For more information about the course, visit: glyndwr.ac.uk/en/ShortCourses/IntroductiontoDogBehaviourandTraining/ where you can also book onto it for £95.