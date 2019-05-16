News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New direct rail service between Wrexham and Liverpool to start next week

Published: Thursday, May 16th, 2019
Share:

The timetable for the new direct rail link between Wrexham and Liverpool has been revealed – with three services operating six days a week.

The new service, which will operate between Wrexham General and Liverpool Lime Street Station, will begin on Monday.

It is the first direct rail service between North Wales and Liverpool in over 40 years.

This new service will be in addition to a new service running hourly from Chester which will travel via Helsby, Frodsham and Runcorn.

The Monday to Friday timetable is:

Wrexham General depart: 06.35
Liverpool Lime Street arrive: 07.59

Liverpool Lime Street depart: 17.37
Wrexham General arrive: 18.50

Wrexham General depart: 19.09
Liverpool Lime Street arrive: 20.14

The Saturday Timetable is:

Wrexham General depart: 06.19
Liverpool Lime Street arrive: 07.31

Liverpool Lime Street depart: 17.37
Wrexham General arrive: 18.39

Wrexham General depart: 19.10
Liverpool Lime Street arrive: 20.24

Wrexham Councillor David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “This is great news and this service will be welcomed by rail users in Wrexham and North Wales.

“I hope it is the first of many new routes connecting the region with Liverpool, including Liverpool Airport.”

Steve Rotheram, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Metro Mayor, added: “One of the Combined Authority’s key priorities is the delivery of major improvements in connectivity for our area.

“The Halton Curve is one of many ambitious rail schemes across the Liverpool City Region that have been delivered by the Combined Authority, working together in partnership with a number of organisations.

“Thanks to this, there are now more frequent trains between Liverpool and Chester and the first direct services between the city and Wrexham since 1975.

“With future plans to expand further into North Wales and an aspiration for direct Liverpool to Cardiff services, this is just the start of us realising the potential benefits that re-opening the Halton Curve will bring.”

In July 2017, work began on the Halton Curve project following £14.4 million investment from the Local growth Deal and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority funded scheme to re-open the 1.5 miles of track to regular passenger services between Liverpool, Cheshire and North Wales.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire household recycling centre closed following a fire

Welsh Government becomes first signatory of ‘UK Steel Charter’

Additional £30million to be invested in ‘active travel’ projects across Wales

High flying Flintshire apprentices welcomed in the House of Commons

First Minister Questions: Has Wales Run Out Of Cold Storage Space For Food?

Deeside Flying Start Project to get over £360,000 to improve facilities

Four taken to hospital following Flint Mountain collision

More than 500 people oppose removal of free travel to Flintshire’s colleges and sixth forms

Welsh taxpayers charged Scottish income tax rate following HMRC mix up


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn