New direct rail service between Wrexham and Liverpool to start next week

The timetable for the new direct rail link between Wrexham and Liverpool has been revealed – with three services operating six days a week.

The new service, which will operate between Wrexham General and Liverpool Lime Street Station, will begin on Monday.

It is the first direct rail service between North Wales and Liverpool in over 40 years.

This new service will be in addition to a new service running hourly from Chester which will travel via Helsby, Frodsham and Runcorn.

The Monday to Friday timetable is:

Wrexham General depart: 06.35

Liverpool Lime Street arrive: 07.59

Liverpool Lime Street depart: 17.37

Wrexham General arrive: 18.50

Wrexham General depart: 19.09

Liverpool Lime Street arrive: 20.14

The Saturday Timetable is:

Wrexham General depart: 06.19

Liverpool Lime Street arrive: 07.31

Liverpool Lime Street depart: 17.37

Wrexham General arrive: 18.39

Wrexham General depart: 19.10

Liverpool Lime Street arrive: 20.24

Wrexham Councillor David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “This is great news and this service will be welcomed by rail users in Wrexham and North Wales.

“I hope it is the first of many new routes connecting the region with Liverpool, including Liverpool Airport.”

Steve Rotheram, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Metro Mayor, added: “One of the Combined Authority’s key priorities is the delivery of major improvements in connectivity for our area.

“The Halton Curve is one of many ambitious rail schemes across the Liverpool City Region that have been delivered by the Combined Authority, working together in partnership with a number of organisations.

“Thanks to this, there are now more frequent trains between Liverpool and Chester and the first direct services between the city and Wrexham since 1975.

“With future plans to expand further into North Wales and an aspiration for direct Liverpool to Cardiff services, this is just the start of us realising the potential benefits that re-opening the Halton Curve will bring.”

In July 2017, work began on the Halton Curve project following £14.4 million investment from the Local growth Deal and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority funded scheme to re-open the 1.5 miles of track to regular passenger services between Liverpool, Cheshire and North Wales.