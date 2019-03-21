énergie Fitness set to launch new Deeside gym in May

A brand new state of the art gym is set to open in a few weeks in Deeside.

énergie Fitness is bringing the new facility to a large, 6500 sqft retail unit which used to be home to the former Poundworld store on Deeside Retail Park in Queensferry.

Councillors approved plans for the gym in February, its understood the £500,000 venture will create up to 10 jobs.

Ahead of the opening énergie Fitness, which has over 100 clubs across the UK, has launched a pre-sale campaign for its new Deeside site.

The rapidly growing franchise gym operator has built an “outstanding reputation for its ability to deliver serious value for money through its highly differentiated low-cost, superior customer service offering.” Said Glyn Stephens, joint-manager of the new state-of-the-art facility in Queensferry.

Glyn told Deeside.com that “as part of our pre-sale campaign we are promising the first 200 members will receive our classic membership at a price of just £18.99 per month.”

“Classic membership is ‘no contract’ and includes unlimited access to the gym and all the basic classes that you know and love.

Joiners who fail to capitalise on this early promotion can still achieve membership of just £19.99 per month.” Glyn Added.

Glyn who grew up in North Wales in bringing the fitness brand to Deeside with his wife Nathalie, He said:

“énergie Fitness isn’t just your normal gym; it is a warm and welcoming, modern fitness club with exciting innovations and strong family and community values right at its heart.

The brand is internationally renowned for achieving outstanding customer service and takes great pride in its ability to attract people from all walks of life through its friendly approach and homely atmosphere.

Hopefully, the vibrant and inviting environment at énergie will appeal to the Deeside community and help local people find a place where they truly feel they belong”

Glyn added, “Fitness fanatics who are looking for that little bit extra can opt for our second-tier WOW membership at a pre-sale price of just £24.99 per month.”

“The WOW membership is the classic membership but more, with additional benefits such as priority class booking, nationwide gym access and entry to signature classes at The Yard – an industry game-changing training zone, exclusive to énergie.”

As part of the launch campaign, énergie Fitness Deeside has teamed up with local businesses for a free to enter social media competition.

Prizes up for grabs include;

-£500 credit towards a SUMMER HOLIDAY with Venture Travel (Mold)

-a brand new RALEIGH STRADA BIKE worth £500 from Graham Weigh Cycles (Shotton)

-a 49 inch 4K SMART PANASONIC TV worth £600 from Butlers (Queensferry)

-and 12 MONTHS FREE MEMBERSHIP with the Énergie Fitness Club.

“All you are need to do said Glyn is “LIKE the company Facebook page facebook.com/energiefitnessdeeside register for the contest and share for a chance to win.”

To find out more about énergie Fitness Deeside, visit the website: www.energiefitness.com/deeside or the new marketing suite on the car park of Deeside Retail Park.