New Construction Academy launched by Coleg Cambria

Coleg Cambria have partnered with key local and national construction employers to offer an exciting opportunity for 16-18 year olds who have an interest in working within the construction industry.

Construction companies including Redrow, Galliford Try, Kier, Read Construction, Anwyl Construction, Wynne Construction and Wates Residential, alongside CiTB and North Wales Construction Framework are all offering work experience as part of the new Academy.

Kasia Pugh, Improvement & Engagement Manager from Read Construction said:

“Read are delighted to be taking part in the pilot programme for Coleg Cambria Construction Academy. Programmes like these are vital in generating interest in the construction industry, and giving young people the opportunity to get real life hands on experience on local construction projects. We’re looking forward to working in partnership with other local and national contractors to deliver this programme, which I’m certain will be a great success.”

The Traineeship Construction Academy comprises of 8 weeks working at the College site in Deeside to achieve health and safety training and the CSCS (Green Labourers Card) Manual Handling. Learners will also gain an insight into the construction industry plus the work experience element. Those on the programme will receive a £30 per week training allowance to help with travel costs and an opportunity to progress to an apprenticeship, employment or full time college course.

Tom Anwyl from Anwyl Construction said:

“We are delighted to be able to once again take part in a fantastic training initiative to support more young people into the industry. As our organisation continues to grow and our projects get larger, it’s a real pleasure to be able to provide more and more training and experience to these young people and open the door to a successful career. Working together with the college and other construction companies to deliver this new training programme is an exciting approach and we’re looking forward to seeing some extremely positive outcomes.”

The Academy begins in January for 3 days per week; interested individuals must be motivated, enthusiastic and committed and want to prove they have the skills and attitude to be successful within the construction industry.

Joanne Jamieson, Managing Director (North) for Wates Residential said:

“As a family-owned business we know that future talent is at the core of Wates’ on-going success. We work in partnership with our customers, suppliers, local schools and colleges to create employment and training opportunities for young people, to provide them with skills, knowledge and professional experience.

“Through our long-term housing development partnership with Flintshire County Council, Wates has committed to maximising opportunities for local residents and businesses and we are proud to partner with the Council and Coleg Cambria to support Flintshire’s young people to start a career in construction.”

Nicola Gaughran, Operations Manager for Traineeships at Coleg Cambria added:

“Traineeships at Coleg Cambria are delighted to be working collaboratively with local construction companies, CiTB and the North Wales Construction Framework to offer an exciting new programme for 16-18 year olds living in North East Wales who are looking to work in the construction sector.

“The programme aims to give the learners a practical insight into the sector, relevant employability skills, enhanced with the opportunity to gain the qualifications needed to then go on site to gain valuable work experience.”

For more information or to register your interest please contact the Coleg Cambria Traineeship team on 01978 267472 or email traineeships@cambria.ac.uk