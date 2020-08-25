New Connah’s Quay older persons apartment block reaches critical ‘watertight stage’ despite pandemic forcing 6 week closure

A new development of apartments in Connah’s Quay specifically designed for older people has reached the critical ‘watertight stage’ despite a six week site closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site has been developed and built under a partnership approach between Anwyl Partnerships, specialists in the provision of residential land and build developments and housing provider, ClwydAlyn.

The project consists of 30 apartments and is situated on the former Albion hotel and social club site in Connah’s Quay, which was formerly unsafe and beginning to attract anti-social behaviour, prior to its demolition in July 2019.

Tom Anwyl, Managing Director at Anwyl Partnerships commented:

“Achieving water-tight stage has been critical for this project, in order to overcome the unavoidable delays caused by the impact of Covid-19.

This is now allowing us to progress into the final build phases, leading towards completion.

Following a period of site closure during lockdown, the project is moving well, with procedures in place to ensure our site operatives are protected at all times whilst working on site.

We’ve worked in partnership with ClwydAlyn and adapted the programme of works to minimise the impact on the handover date, which is now projected for later this year.”

The one and two-bedroom apartments have been designed in accordance with Welsh Development Quality Requirements and will provide much needed accommodation for this specific demographic.

This project forms part of ClwydAlyn’s large scale development investment plans across the region providing a wide-range of affordable housing solutions, addressing the wider issues surrounding the local and national homes shortage.

The Albion marks one of the first schemes being delivered under Anwyl’s partner-led approach, where Anwyl Partnerships identify the site, acquire the land and secure planning, to then deliver the build.

Craig Sparrow, Executive Director of Development at ClwydAlyn Said:

“Despite the troubling times, we are delighted that our partnering Contractor, Anwyl, has made significant progress after a period of lockdown where building across the region came to a halt.

Re-planning resources, working together and having commitment to delivering is now seeing the project back on track to provide high quality homes for our customers”.

The development is funded by a Welsh Government Social Housing Grant, secured in partnership with Flintshire County Council and by private investment from ClwydAlyn Housing Ltd.