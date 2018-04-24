New company plans to upgrade 106 bedroom Mold hotel following take over

A West Midlands based company which has bought Beaufort Park Hotel for an ‘undisclosed’ sum deal plans to upgrade the 106-bedroom building which will remain as a hotel and conference centre.

The hotel and conference centre based just outside of Mold Town centre was previously owned by David Byers who has retired from the hospitality industry.

It has now been snapped up by JDP Hotels 2 Ltd, which is owned and run by entrepreneur, Pranay Paw and his family, the group already owns and manages the Best Western Hotel St. Pierre in West Yorkshire.

The hotel’s 80 staff will remain employed at the business.

Pranay Paw, Founder and Managing Director of JDP Hotels 2, said:

“Beaufort Park Hotel was an obvious investment choice for us as we increase the number of hotel properties in our portfolio.

Its location, being near Chester, Snowdonia and historic Welsh castles, is coupled with its reputation both locally and within the industry.

We would like to thank all those involved in the process and we’re excited to now be able to move forward with our plans for Beaufort Park.”

Paul Tyrer, Partner at SAS Daniels who advised JDP Hotels 2 on the acquisition, said:

“JDP has been hugely successful in establishing its hospitality business, so it was a natural progression to add to its growing portfolio with this acquisition.

There are many considerations to buying a business of this size, but we’ve been able to assist Pranay and his team to complete on the purchase with minimal disruption to all the involved parties.

We wish them the best of luck as the new owners of Beaufort Park Hotel.”

Image: http://discoverflintshire.co.uk/