New Coleg Cambria Deeside course to help meet skilled worker demand in booming billion-dollar Esports sector

Coleg Cambria has unveiled a new course that will help meet demand for skilled workers in the booming billion-dollar Esports sector.

The college is welcoming students to join the innovative BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Esports.

The two-year qualification will run at Cambria’s Deeside site from September and has been created by the British Esports Association and awarding body Pearson.

Cambria’s Curriculum Director Suzanne Barnes said their academic offering is forever evolving to meet the needs of industry and advances in technology.

“Esports is a newly established and rapidly-growing sector which presents opportunities for employment locally nationally and globally, therefore, it is crucial we at Coleg Cambria provide our learners with courses relevant to the new economy,” she said.

“The qualification includes a wide range of contemporary transferable skills demanded by employers which will enable our learners to take advantage of the multitude of career pathways and progression routes awaiting them – either directly to employment or via further study.”

Suzanne added: “Esports offers a unique chance to study a sector that crosses over multiple subject areas such as sport, marketing, enterprise, and the creative media.

“It provides an opportunity for alignment of social, physical, mental, and financial skills into an exciting and new qualification which will deepen and expand learning.”

Modules include Games Design, Business Applications of Esports in Social Media, Esports Coaching, Live-Streamed Broadcasting, Producing an Esports Brand, and Video Production.

“The skills delivered in modules such as these are highly valued in the changing and fluid workplace of the new economy, so we are excited to be at the forefront here in North Wales,” said Suzanne.

According to the British Esports Association, the industry has created thousands of new jobs around the world – and this number is continuing to grow.

The number of Esports roles in the UK posted on jobs website Hitmarker has risen by 163% year-on-year, and Newzoo, a leading gaming and esports market analytics firm, says global esports industry revenue will hit $1.084billion in 2021.

In another exciting development the Cambria course has attracted the sponsorship of a leading manufacturer and international retailer of esports peripherals, HyperX.

“Not only has HyperX generously donated a range of top of the range peripherals to our Esports course, but they will be active partners in providing pathways into the wider business elements of the industry for our learners,” said Suzanne.

Gary Tibbett, Education Manager at British Esports, added: “It’s great to have Coleg Cambria as one of the colleges running the BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Esports from September.

“Esports engages a wide demographic of young people and is intrinsically a fun, team-building activity that promotes leadership, character development, and much more. These skills can be transferred across into alternative industries and offer a multitude of career pathways.”

For more information on the new Esports qualification at Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk

NOTES: Stats and information available at https://britishesports.org/ news