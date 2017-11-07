New Co-Chair appointment for Connah’s Quay Nomads

Connah’s Quay Nomads has announced the appointment of Victoria Roycroft as the new Co-Chair of the football club.

Victoria will share the role with long-standing President, John Gray.

Victoria who also works for the clubs main sponsor gap personnel will head up an executive football board that includes:

Andy Morrison and Jay Catton – 1st Team

Tom Houghton and John Nixon – Finance/Treasurer

Roma Gray – Board Secretary

Victoria’s key challenge will be to oversee all day-to-day affairs of the Club, through the Board and staff, whilst ensuring the club maintains its’ transition to full time status and general progress on and off the pitch a club statement says.

She will also be a main board Director of the Connah’s Quay Nomads Foundation, which oversees The Nomads’ Academy, The Quay 3G facility, Community Centre and the Quay in the Community Programme.

Victoria commented; “No one can deny that the progress of The Nomads over the last five years has been outstanding.

The Board’s challenge is to ensure the Club maintains this forward momentum, within the budgetary and legal constraints that all WPL clubs have to cope with. Having been involved with the Club for over 18 months, I have a clear understanding of what needs to be done and I cannot wait to get started.”

In October the club announced owner, Gary Dewhurst had decided to step away from the club and “gradually wind down his financial commitment.”

The club said it was looking to find alternate funders and sponsors, Dewhurst’s financial commitment over his years as owner is believed to have been around £2.5m.