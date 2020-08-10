New childcare facility could be created at Shotton primary school to increase pupil numbers

A new childcare facility could be created on the site of a Flintshire primary school in a bid to boost pupil numbers.

The proposals would result in the creation of an early years unit for youngsters aged two to three at Ysgol Croes Atti in Shotton.

Situated next to a disused canteen building, it would be equipped with a play area, kitchen and toilets.

The plans put forward by Flintshire Council’s early years and family support service also include a sheltered outdoor learning area.





In a design and access statement accompanying the application, Lovelock Mitchell Architects, which is working on the local authority’s behalf, said: “Flintshire County Council wish to facilitate and support the co-location of the foundation phase and childcare provision to create a wraparound childcare facility at Ysgol Croes Atti, Shotton, with a view to increase the number of pupils opting to enrol in the nursery at the school in future years.

“The new wraparound childcare facility is to create an indoor and outdoor environment for children aged two to three, children of other age groups, parents and other users which will be calm, uplifting, safe and attractive, but will also be efficient, tough and flexible and represent good value for money for the lifetime of the building.

“The building must be of a standard suitable for the delivery of registered childcare. Registration will be with the Childcare Inspectorate for Wales.

“This is in line with the Welsh Government’s Prosperity for All commitment to introduce community learning centres which provide extended service with childcare, parenting support, family learning and community access to facilities built around the school day.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the council’s website.

Planners are aiming to make a decision on the scheme towards the end of September.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Main Picture © Copyright Jaggery and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.