New all weather 3G football pitch set to open at Deeside Leisure Centre this spring

A new all-weather football pitch is set to open this spring at Deeside Leisure Centre.

The brand new state of the art 3G (third generation synthetic surface) pitch is over double the size of the existing pitches at the leisure centre and is designed for 7-a-side football.

Work began on the new facility last week after Aura – a charitable, not-for-profit, organisation which runs the majority of leisure centres in Flintshire – secured funding from Sport Wales’ ‘Place for Sport’ grants.

Across Wales, more than £1m worth of ‘Place for Sport’ grants have been shared among 118 sports clubs and organisations to help modernise, protect or create new sports facilities.

Mike Welch, Aura’s Managing Director, said: “Aura feels passionately that there should be a place for sport for everyone.

This funding will enable a greater number of local residents to enjoy the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity.”

Lee Breeze, Deeside Leisure Centre’s Development Officer, said “we are delighted to be able to add to our existing outdoor provision by securing grant funding from Sport Wales.

We can’t wait for it to be open and look forward to working with national governing bodies and local clubs in developing grassroots sports across Flintshire.”

Demand is expected to be very high for the larger pitch, Aura has said anyone who is interested in booking the facility should email them at bookings@aura.wales and include preferred

days and times.