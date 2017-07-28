Nearly 400 knives surrendered to police in week long amnesty

North Wales Police say 380 knives were surrendered to them during a week long campaign which ran between Monday 17th July and Sunday 23rd July.

Police called on people across the region to give up their potentially lethal weapons in a drive to educate people about the dangers of knives.

Members of the public took unwanted knives to special amnesty disposal bins were placed in stations in Mold, Wrexham, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Caernarfon and Holyhead, where knives could be handed in without fear of punishment.

Sergeant Tecwyn Green, a co-ordinator of the operation at North Wales Police said;

“We have collected 380 knives across North Wales over the course of the one week amnesty which is a fantastic result. This is more than double what was collected in our previous amnesty, held in October 2016.

“We would like to thank the public for handing in their unwanted knives, Trading Standards who accompanied North Wales Police to shops selling knives, and also to Denbighshire and Conwy Councils for placing knife amnesty bins at their recycling centres.

“This concerted effort demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring North Wales remains a safe and welcoming place to live, work and visit.”

The campaign may be over however people can still hand in their unwanted knives at Wrexham, Mold, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Caernarfon, Bangor and Holyhead Police Stations.

If anyone has any concerns regarding knives in the community they should contact North Wales Police on 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.