NatWest and RBS online services back up and working

Published: Friday, Sep 21st, 2018
Update: Reports services are back up and running.

Previous report: NatWest customers are struggling to access their bank accounts this morning because of an issue with online banking and mobile apps.

Account holders have been reporting issues with services since early this morning.

The bank has also taken down

The bank has confirmed it is having problems with its online service and said they are “working hard” to try and fix the issue.

In an update on Twitter a spokesperson for NatWest has said:

“We’re aware of some issues on our mobile app and online service and are working hard to fix them. Sorry and thanks for your patience. You can use our automated phone service for transfers, balances and statements.”

 

