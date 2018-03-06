Natural Resources Wales investigating pollution incident in Balderton Brook – Saltney

Natural Resources Wales officers have been dealing with pollution incident in Saltney today.

Investigations are being carried out to find the source of the pollution which is believed to have come from over the border in England.

A large amount of oil was spotted by residents on the surface of Balderton brook this morning, Christine Owen who posted a video of the oil sheen on the brook said; “The smell is dreadful and will obviously kill the ducks and any other wildlife within in it”

The incident was reported to NRW who have sent officers to site to investigate the extent of the incident and what impact it has had.

Anthony Randles, Team Leader in North East Wales for Natural Resources Wales said:

“Our staff are currently investigating an oil sheen in Balderton brook, Saltney.

A boom has been deployed at the mouth of Balderton brook where it enters the Dee estuary.

We are working with the Environment Agency to locate the source, which appears to be in England, and minimise the impact on the local environment.”

Saltney councillor Veronica Gay said;

“The oil has been tracked back to England – somewhere on the other side of A55, it can be seen in the brook from the top of Boundary Lane, down the past Morrisons and out into the the River Dee.”