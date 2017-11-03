National Assembly for Wales heads to Flintshire

People will be able to learn more about and get involved with the work of the National Assembly for Wales when it comes to Flintshire between 13-17 November.

A programme of events will include school visits, community and youth group workshops, question and answer sessions, a meeting of the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee and even a market stall.

The week gets underway on Monday, November 13 with Deputy Presiding Officer Ann Jones AM talking about her journey into politics with representatives from Girl Up: Cariad at Alun School in Mold. Girl Up is a United Nations initiative to empower adolescent girls around the globe.

A panel discussion about women’s role in civic society will take place at Flint Town Hall and will include Ann Jones and Assembly Member for Delyn, Hannah Blythyn.

On Wednesday, November 15 the National Assembly will be at Mold Town Market with information about local Assembly Members, the Assembly’s work and how people can get involved.

On Thursday, November 16 the Culture, Welsh Language and Communication Committee will meet at Theatr Clywd and continue an inquiry into non-public funding of the arts. Arts organisations and crafts groups from the area have been invited to contribute.

Local students will be invited to ask questions of Assembly Members in a Life in Politics session following the committee meeting.

Also on Thursday, a youth theatre group, Company 25, will stage a performance around the theme of democracy at Theatr Clywd.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting people from all over Flintshire,” said Elin Jones AM, Llywydd of the National Assembly for Wales.

“With more and more powers being devolved to Wales it is so important for people to be able to engage with and shape the work of the National Assembly.

“The mix of events we have planned will provide opportunities to learn about why the Assembly is important and how to contribute to and shape the issues we are discussing on your behalf.”

The Assembly’s education and outreach teams will be also visiting schools and groups across Flintshire throughout the week, holding workshops and advice sessions.

The week is part of the Assembly’s campaign to reach more people in their communities and listen to the issues they care about.

Women’s Role in Civic Society

13th November, 18.00 – 20.00

Flint Town Hall

FREE ENTRY

In conversation with Ann Jones AM – Deputy Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales and Hannah Blythyn AM .

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive of Chwarae Teg will take to the chair to discuss the barriers they’ve faced during their careers and how they overcame these to reach where they are today.

Book Now :

0300 200 6565

contact@assembly.wales

Arts Funding in Wales

16th November, 10.00 – 12.3 0

Clwyd Room, Theatr Clwyd

FREE ENTRY

The National Assembly for Wales Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee continue their investigation into the success of the arts sector in Wales at increasing its non-public funding.

Looking into international models of best-practice that Wales could look to emulate.

Book Now :

0300 200 6565

contact@assembly.wales

Mold Street Market

15th November, 8.00 – 18.30

Mold Street Market

Visit the National Assembly for Wales stall at Mold Market to learn more about how the Assembly can help you amplify your voice, on the issues that are important to you. Discover who represents you in the Senedd and learn more about politics in Wales.

Book Now :

0300 200 6565

contact@assembly.wales