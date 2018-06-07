independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

National Assembly for Wales heads to Delyn later this month

National Assembly for Wales will head to Delyn later this month when people will be able to learn more about and get involved with the work of the Assembly during a series of events between 27-30 June.

The programme includes school visits, community workshops, a session on the new Welsh Youth Parliament and a panel discussion including Deputy Presiding Officer Ann Jones AM, and Assembly Member for Delyn, Hannah Blythyn.

On Wednesday, 27 June, the Assembly will be at Mold Town Market with information about how people can get involved with and influence the work of AMs and committees.

On Thursday, 28 June, at Theatr Clwyd young people from the area will learn about the Welsh Youth Parliament, including how they can register to vote and how they can stand as a candidate. There will also be an opportunity to consider the issues that they’d like the Welsh Youth Parliament to discuss and find out what it means to be a Member.

Friday, 29 June sees a panel discussion about women’s representation in Wales taking place at the Daniel Owen Community Centre in Mold. Deputy Presiding Officer Ann Jones AM and local Assembly Member Hannah Blythyn will take part in an event which is part of the UK Parliament’s EqauliTeas celebration of democratic equality.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting people from across Flintshire and North Wales,” said Ann Jones AM, Deputy Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales.

With more and more powers being devolved to Wales it is so important for people from all parts of Wales to be able to engage with and shape the work of our National Assembly.

The mix of events we have planned will provide opportunities to learn about the Assembly and how important it is that communities engage with the process to shape the issues that affect our everyday lives.”

The National Assembly was due to visit Flintshire late last year but the series of events was cancelled out of respect following the death of long-serving Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, Carl Sargeant.

Senedd Delyn is part of the Assembly’s campaign to reach more people in their communities and listen to the issues they care about.

Previously the Assembly has visited Wrexham, Swansea and Newport.

More information can be found at www.assembly.wales/senedd-delyn.

