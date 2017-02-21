Name local firms new artic truck and raise money for Claire House Children’s Hospice

www.parryandevans.co.uk

Deeside based recycling firm Parry & Evans are supporting their local Children’s Hospice by raising money this month, with a competition that gives you the chance to name their new articulated vehicle – which is used to collect recycling materials.

Claire House Children’s Hospice helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full, creating wonderful memories and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.

Through specialist nursing and emotional support Claire House helps families smile when life couldn’t get any tougher.

The recycling company say that the decision to support their local hospice by running the competition, will hopefully raise enough money to help make a real difference to local families’ lives.

We are really pleased to be supporting our local children’s hospice and will be looking at ways we can raise money over the course of the year. The competition we are running will give people the chance to name our latest addition to our fleet of specialist recycling vehicles. The chosen winners’ idea will be printed on to the vehicle for everyone to see, as it travels around Wales and the border counties Managing Director, Steve Evans.

How to enter

Parry & Evans are looking for your ideas to name their latest recycling truck and the chosen winning name will be printed on the vehicle, for all to see!

To enter the competition, Parry & Evans suggest a voluntary minimum donation of £2 per entry, via our justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lee-Evans31