Picture Hawarden Carnival Facebook

Hawarden’s first ever Christmas Market and Santa Dash will take place this Saturday, November 25 from 11.30am.

Gladstone Playing Fields will be the venue for the Glad Tidings Christmas Market which features live entertainment from Northop Silver Band, a children’s choir, CSTC Theatre Company and Anne Crump.

Father Christmas and a Snow Queen are also rumoured to be attending.

Theres will be stalls, arts and crafts, childrens rides, and of course a bar.

The Santa Dash begins from Gladstone Playing Fields and will take a 3.5km circular route.

Police say there will be some road closures in place during the Santa Dash which begins at 11.30am;

“There are some road closures between 11.30 am and 12.30. The run starts from the Gladstone playing fields and heads towards the St David’s Hotel in Ewloe and heads up the St David’s spine road towards Wood Lane, before returning back the playing fields via Wood Lane. There may be a few disruptions on the roads”

Parking for those who are driving to the event will be on Hawarden High School car park.