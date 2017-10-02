Mum of Holywell hit and run victim pays tribute – “He had an amazing sense of humour and was loved by everyone”

The mum of Liam Simpson has paid tribute to her son who was tragically killed in a hit and run collision on Saturday.

Liam from Greenfield was on his way to a night out with friends when he was struck by a black BMW on Well Hill.

The driver of the car ran off from the scene leaving the 19-year-old lying in the road.

Devasted mum Vicky, said her son had an amazing sense of humour and was loved by everyone;

“On Saturday the 30th September my beautiful boy left home ready to go on a night out with his friends.

Liam was a football fanatic and a massive Liverpool fan; he had just started out with Holywell Town FC and was venturing into coaching Greenfield under 6’s football team.

Liam was also aspiring to be a primary school p.e. teacher and he would have been perfect for it.

He had an amazing sense of humour and was loved by everyone that knew him. Our lives will never be the same again, our hearts are broken. Liam will be missed forever by everyone whose lives he has ever touched and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams, who is leading the investigation into the fatal road traffic collision on Well Hill in Holywell, added:

“This is a photograph of a young boy about to go on a night out with friends. Liam had his whole life in front of him and was deeply loved by those who knew him.”

What happened is an absolute tragedy, but to add to the torment of his loved ones, the person responsible for Liam’s death left him lying in the road and cowardly ran off. People in the local community of Holywell will both know who is responsible and where he is.”

It is essential that we find him as soon as possible and I would urge anyone who can assist us in this manner to come forward, be it through a call to 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Our deepest sympathies are with Liam’s family and specialist police officers are supporting them through what are clearly terribly traumatic and distressing circumstances.”