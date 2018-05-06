independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Multiple police & medical vehicles attend Connah’s Quay Precinct

Published: Sunday, May 6th, 2018
Share:

Three police vehicles and and ambulance, plus a first response medical vehicle are attending Connah’s Quay Precinct this evening.

@Qasilver tweeted us @DeesideDotcom to say the emergency vehicles could be attending the nearby Boathouse Sports Bar.

LATEST NEWS:

Council trainees recognised in recent awards ceremony

History made – Nomads lift the Welsh Cup for the first time – Morrison confirms he wants to stay on Deeside

Police respond to incident at Bethel Place flats in Connah’s Quay

Welsh Cup Final – Victory today will turn season into greatest in the club’s history says boss Morrison

Dashcam footage appeal following serious collision near Chester

Greenfield blaze prompts advice from fire service over garden waste burning

Police concerns for missing woman who could be in Saltney

Man who groomed 15-year-old boy for sexual activity in Chester jailed for seven years

Cheshire police warning following spate of incidents on motorways

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn