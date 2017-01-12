Multi-vehicle collision closes Flintshire road

The A5104 in Rhydtalog was blocked this afternoon after multi-vehicle collision.

The crash involving up to five cars blocked the road in both directions between Rhydtalog Crossroads and Treuddyn.

The collision happened in poor driving conditions due to a snow falling in the area.

Police say luckily nobody was injured, the road remains blocked as of 5.45pm while vehicle recovery work takes place.

The pictures were taken by a North Wales Roads Policing Unit if you are on twitter the account is well worth following – @NWPTrafficOfficer