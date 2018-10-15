Multi million pound research institute begins to take shape in Broughton

A £30m Advanced Manufacturing Research Institute described as a “game changer” is beginning to take shape in Broughton.

Initial groundwork got underway following a turf cutting ceremony in May on Welsh Government owned land next to the Broughton Airbus factory.

Steelwork has now been erected with vertical columns and horizontal beams coming together to form the structure of the building.

The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre has worked with Deeside Enterprise Zone Advisory Board, Swansea University, and Coleg Cambria to develop the new Institute in conjunction with Airbus and other companies.

The Welsh Government is investing £20m in the new institute which will have a strong focus on advanced manufacturing sectors including aerospace, automotive, nuclear and food.

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Institute will deliver new levels of support to key manufacturing companies as well as multi-sector supply chain companies and the broader SMEs economy.

The institute will be focus on “increasing productivity, commercialisation, innovation and skills development,” The Welsh Government has said.

Airbus has confirmed it will be first tenant for the AMRI at Broughton which it is predicted could increase GVA (gross value added) by as much as £4bn over 20 years.

The construction of the building, which is due to be completed next year, is the first phase of a two site project.

Plans to develop a second Advanced Manufacturing and Research Institute in Deeside are at an advanced stage.

Welsh Government has declared its intention to work with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA), to develop a second site on MOD land adjacent to the Deeside Industrial Park Interchange.