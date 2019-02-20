News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

MP calls on local schools to take up training opportunity with UK Parliament

Published: Wednesday, Feb 20th, 2019
Delyn MP David Hanson is encouraging teachers in the constituency to take advantage of the free training opportunities being made available by the UK Parliament.

As part of the UK Parliament Teacher Ambassador Programme the Education and Engagement Service will be hosting the next residential Teachers’ Institute 1-3 July 2019. Teachers will experience Parliament first hand, and then return to their schools to support understanding of, and increase engagement with, Parliament.

Transport, accommodation and meal costs are covered, and applications are welcome from teachers, school leaders and teacher training providers working with young people aged 5-18.

The course includes:

  • Q&A sessions with MPs and Peers
  • Talks from subject specialists
  • Workshops devoted to key aspects of the work of Parliament
  • Opportunities to explore new and exciting teaching ideas
  • Tour of the Palace of Westminster

Following the course in July 2018, 100% of teachers involved said they felt confident (29%) or very confident (71%) teaching about Parliament. 100% said they would recommend Teachers’ Institute to their colleagues.

“I have absolutely loved it and have learnt more than any other CPD course – ever! I feel inspired, empowered and totally privileged!” [Jan 2017 delegate]

I would be grateful if you could forward this information to any interested educators, schools and colleges in your constituency, and encourage teachers and school leaders you know to apply.

Application forms are available online at UK Parliament Teacher Ambassador Programme and the closing date is Sunday 21 April 2019.

David Hanson MP said:

“I hope as many teachers in Delyn as possible will sign up for this free training scheme run by the UK Parliament. The expertise and quality of training provided by our education team in Westminster is second to none and I know it will help teachers in Flintshire build up a good working relationship with Parliament so that they can better access resources in the future.

“Ensuring that our children have a good understanding of politics and society is of the utmost importance. I am pleased that Parliament has invested so much into our educational resources and is now working with schools to see what support they need.

“I will continue to arrange visits for schools to Parliament, and any schools who wish to come down to Westminster should contact my Flint constituency office on 01352 763159 or email me at david.hanson.mp@parliament.uk

