Motorcyclist from Flintshire killed in collision on Parkgate Road in Saughall on Monday

Cheshire Police is appealing for information following a fatal collision in Saughall.

The incident on Parkgate Road involved a car and a motorbike shortly after 6pm on Monday.

Officers attended the scene and discovered the rider had sustained serious injuries and he was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance.

Sadly the 48-year-old man from Flintshire died a short time later.





His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The 22-year-old man, from the Chester area, who was driving a red Volkswagen Golf was also taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor.

Police say enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing.

“Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or have any information that may help the investigation.

They also want to hear from any motorists who may have captured relevant footage on their dashcams.” A Cheshire Police spokesperson has said.

If you have any information or dashcam footage that may be relevant to the investigation please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 858176, or give the details through the website https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report.