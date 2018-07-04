Motor racing ace has inspirational message for Flintshire aviation pupils

Racing driver Nic Hamilton, younger brother of Formula1 champion Lewis, will be guest of honour at a graduation ceremony for 20 high-flying school pupils from Holywell on Thursday.

Nic, who has cerebral palsy, is the first disabled driver ever to have competed in the British Touring Car Championships.

The 26-year-old will join proud parents, teachers and mentors to celebrate the achievements of 20 Ysgol Treffynnon students as they graduate from Wales’ first ever Airbus Foundation Flying Challenge programme.

Throughout the year, the students have learnt about flight and careers in aviation, worked with Airbus employee mentors, and gained first-hand experience in the aerospace industry.

Last month they each took to the skies for a flying lesson where they were handed the controls of a Piper Cherokee light aircraft. The cohort also achieved a nationally recognised qualification for their efforts, which they will receive at the graduation ceremony.

Nic, who spent a number of years in a wheelchair, said:

“My condition means I’m not really built to race cars at 150mph with all the physical demands that requires, but I was determined to succeed and trained incredibly hard in the gym in order to follow my dreams. This is the message I want to get across to these Flying Challenge students – that no matter what hurdles are put in your way, if you work really hard, remain focused and stay determined, you can succeed in whatever life goals you set yourself.”

Phil McGraa, Community Relations Manager at Airbus in Broughton, said:

“It is amazing to see how much the students have developed over their year on the programme. They have more confidence, gained valuable workplace skills and have stronger aspirations to succeed in the future.”

Cerasela Raducanescu, Lead Teacher Science and Technology at Ysgol Treffynnon, said:

“We are privileged for our students to be the first in Wales to undertake the Flying Challenge programme. It is such a wonderful initiative for young people and I have seen how the students have grown in their thinking, practical capability and self-assurance. This experience will undoubtedly prove invaluable for whatever they choose to do in the future. We are all incredibly proud of them and the graduation event is a fantastic way to celebrate the culmination of all their hard work and achievements. We would like to thank everyone involved with delivering the programme for their support over the past year.”

The ceremony will also welcome the school’s next cohort of Flying Challenge students, who have been specially selected for a unique and potentially life-changing opportunity to work alongside Airbus mentors and develop their love of learning.