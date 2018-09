Two motocross bikes have been stolen from a property in Hawarden.

Police are appealing for information after an orange KTM motocrosser and green Kawasaki motocross bike with Monster Energy Racing livery were taken sometime overnight on August 31st.

A spokesperson from the South Flintshire policing team said: “Please contact 101 or direct message us (facebook – click here) with any information quoting reference 18300090878.”

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.