Morson Projects recruits former Marshall Aviation Broughton team to expand aviation division

Specialist engineers Morson Projects, part of the Salford based Morson Group has recruited 14 highly experienced aviation engineers to boost its capabilities in aircraft modifications and upgrades.

The move comes after Marshall Aviation Services, part of the Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, closed its Broughton site earlier this year.

Providing re-employment opportunities to 14 staff, Morson Projects has also agreed a sub-lease to retain the 3,000 sq ft office space on site that was used by the team to design modifications and repair schemes for aircrafts.

The new recruits bring more than 280 years’ of collective aircraft design and modification experience to Morson Projects and have performed more than 1,000 aircraft modifications for civilian and military clients, including complete glass cockpit upgrades.

Syd Carson, Business Development Director at Morson Projects, said:

“New product development in aerospace and defence is decreasing with less new aircraft being designed and engineered over the next few years.

Despite this, the current state of the marketplace presents a huge opportunity for engineering work, in particular, modifications, maintenance and upgrades.

Today’s global fleet is the largest it’s ever been, with the increase in the number of civil aircraft expected to exceed $6 trillion in value over the next 20 years.

These need continuous upgrades and repairs to the interior, exterior and on-board technology to ensure they remain fit for modern flight needs.

The skillset of the new team perfectly complemented what we already have in new build aircraft design and analysis skills. It’s enabled us to offer clients innovative design and engineering solutions that span the lifetime of an aircraft from concept to retirement, and in doing so, we join a select number of organisations with the capabilities to deliver this.”

Morson Projects has also just been granted Part 21 Subpart J Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the European Aviation Standard Agency (EASA).

Following a stringent application and review process, the team is now authorised to deliver minor and major repairs and changes to aircraft large and small, including avionics, cabin, electrical, environmental control and structural.

EASA is responsible for regulating civilian aviation safety across Europe to promote the highest standards of safety and environmental protection.

The agency advises on EU legislation, implements and monitors safety rules and approves organisations to design, manufacture and maintain aircrafts.

Trevor Ellis, newly-appointed Head of Design at Morson Projects, added:

“Coming into Morson Projects was a natural fit for us as we’d already worked with the team for more than 25 years.

It’s a perfect marriage, our team have skills in areas such as avionics, electrical, paint and interiors and these are now complemented by a strong structural, aerodynamics and systems team.”