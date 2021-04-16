More than half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine has now been administered across North Wales

500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine have now been administered across North Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board says it has now offered first dose vaccines to everyone over the age of 50 in the region.

Figures released yesterday show that since the start of the vaccine rollout in December 2020 501,654 (first and second doses of the vaccine combined) have been administered.

The total number of second doses of the vaccine given to date (cohorts 1-6): 137,887





The percentage of people in Priority Groups who have received a first dose:

Priority Group 5 (ages 65 to 69): 93 per cent

Priority Group 6 (ages 16 to 64 in an at risk group): 83 per cent

Priority Group 7 (ages 60 to 64): 86 per cent

Priority Group 8 (ages 55-59): 82 per cent

Priority Group 9 (ages 50-54): 79 per cent

Over the coming weeks though in group 10 (18-49) will also start being contacted – with some over 40s already receiving appointments and their first dose of a vaccine.

However due a recent announcement that where possible those under the age of 30 will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine, some 18-29 year olds may be offered vaccination earlier than some older individuals.

This will include Pfizer and also Moderna – with the first doses expected to arrive in north Wales by the end of June.

Health boards across the UK are aiming to offer all over 18s a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said: This is a significant achievement and I would like to thank everyone involved in the programme for their hard work, as well as the general public for their patience and understanding.

“Having offered the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over the age of 50, we have begun sending invitations to the remaining adult population.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has recommended that under-30s in the UK are offered an alternative Covid vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab.

“To ensure age groups within the remainder of the adult population receive the most clinically appropriate vaccines, we will be sending appointment invitations based on our delivery of vaccines from now until the end of July.

“This will mean that some people aged 18-29 may be offered vaccination earlier than some older individuals.

“If you have any concerns about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please still attend your appointment so we can take the time to discuss these with you before you make a decision on whether or not to go ahead with vaccination.

“If you receive an invitation for an appointment but are sure that you do not wish to be vaccinated then please let us know so that we can offer that appointment to somebody else.

“We currently send out vaccine invitations to everyone registered with the NHS, instead of asking individuals to take the initiative to book themselves, as it proves more effective and achieves high coverage.”

Ms Harris added: “We have contacted those in Priority Groups 1 to 9 to invite them for vaccination, but we are aware that a small number of people may have been missed, possibly because the contact information that we have for them is incorrect.

“Those who have not yet been able to take up an appointment are asked to complete our online form.

“We will then send out an appointment letter in the post.”