More than 90% of people in Wales think health research has been important during COVID-19 pandemic

More than 90% of people in Wales (91%) think health research in the UK has been important during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a YouGov survey published today (20 May).

The poll, carried out on behalf of Health and Care Research Wales to mark International Clinical Trials Day, asked 1,000 respondents a range of questions on their understanding of coronavirus research – especially research in the UK – and the role it had played in overcoming the pandemic.

The survey also found:

34% are now more likely to take part in health research because of the pandemic

86% feel the UK has played a significant role in finding COVID-19 treatments

87% are proud of the UK researchers and NHS staff who identified some of the first effective treatments and vaccines

91% feel grateful to the people who have taken part in the research for vaccines, tests and treatments

78% are keen for health research to be part of routine care offered by the NHS

However, the majority of people who responded didn’t know local NHS hospitals in Wales offered opportunities to take part in COVID-19 health research (60%) or health research unrelated to COVID-19 (71%).

Professor Kieran Walshe, Director of Health and Care Research Wales, said:

“Our research community in Wales has been working tirelessly as part of a UK-wide effort to find safe and effective ways to tackle COVID-19 – from treatments through to vaccines. It’s encouraging to see how members of the public recognise the importance research has played, and is continuing to play, during this pandemic.

“Life-saving research couldn’t happen without people volunteering to take part, so we’re very grateful to those who have participated and to those who plan to take part in future health research.

“Going forward, we need to make sure more people know their local hospital, GP surgery, pharmacy, dental practice and opticians all offer opportunities to take part in research. Research matters now more than ever and is essential to improving the health and wellbeing of people and communities in Wales.”

Eluned Morgan, Wales’ Minister for Health and Social Services, said:

“It has been great to see how Welsh Government’s investment in health and care research in Wales has contributed to the life-saving research that has found treatments for COVID-19 and developed the vaccines which are now being so widely used, in the UK and around the world.”

Gwawr Evans, who took part in the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial, said:

“I volunteered to take part in this trial mainly because this vaccine, and others, are what’s going to get us out of the pandemic.

“It makes me feel proud to have taken part in this trial so when I hear about it on the news I feel like I have a personal connection to it. It’s something that I’ve been a part of and in a small way contributed to.

“Our world would be so different without research, it’s critical to us all. It’s great to see from this survey that many people feel the same way about research and I would encourage them to ask their doctor or nurse how they can take part in research in the future.”

Visit the Be Part of Research website to find out more about how you can be a part of COVID-19 and other vital health and social care research in Wales.