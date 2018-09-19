More than 60 producers confirmed for Wrexham Food Festival next weekend

One of the most popular events in Wrexham’s event’s calendar will return to the town centre “bigger and better than ever” next weekend.

Taking place over a two day period on Llwyn Isaf, the revamped Wrexham Food Festival is promising something for visitors of all ages.

This year’s line-up brings together more than 60 of the best local and regional producers and food vendors, plus local chef demos and lots for families to enjoy – including fireworks to end the new extended Saturday evening live music offering at 9pm.

It’s a fresh start for the festival, which has this year been taken over by the This Is Wrexham Tourism Partnership, a non for profit organisation made up of likeminded people who represent Wrexham County as a tourism destination.

The festival this year has been put together with a focus on bringing a varied and cultural experience to Llwyn Isaf, featuring some fantastic local food producers and purveyors.

Organiser Sam Regan, owner of the Lemon Tree, said: