More than 60 producers confirmed for Wrexham Food Festival next weekend

Taking place over a two day period on Llwyn Isaf, the revamped Wrexham Food Festival is promising something for visitors of all ages.
This year’s line-up brings together more than 60 of the best local and regional producers and food vendors, plus local chef demos and lots for families to enjoy – including fireworks to end the new extended Saturday evening live music offering at 9pm.
It’s a fresh start for the festival, which has this year been taken over by the This Is Wrexham Tourism Partnership, a non for profit organisation made up of likeminded people who represent Wrexham County as a tourism destination.
The festival this year has been put together with a focus on bringing a varied and cultural experience to Llwyn Isaf, featuring some fantastic local food producers and purveyors.
Organiser Sam Regan, owner of the Lemon Tree, said:
The festival will host live music into the evening on Saturday for the first time, with Rhythm Train headlining the locally sourced sounds. The fireworks are another first for the festival that organisers have described as being ‘rebooted, relaunched and rebranded’, and will light up the sky at 8:50pm”
Sam added: “Tickets on the day are £4 for adults or £2 for children, with kids under eight in for free. There are ticket offers on our website, and a new special two day ticket for those who want to come for both Saturday and Sunday, we think it will be the best value festival yet.”
The Wrexham Food Festival will take place on Llwyn Isaf (the Library Field) on Saturday 22nd from 10am until 9pm, and Sunday 23rd 10am until 6pm.
Wrexham Council are also helping out by offering free car parking in all council owned car parks for the weekend – so pop along and make a day (or two!) of it!