Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Jul 2020

More than 1,800 North Wales businesses receive share of £34m support from the Economic Resilience Fund

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

More than 1,800 North Wales businesses have received support from the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund (ERF).

Businesses in the region have received a share of £34m of funding, helping them to protect more than 14,000 jobs.

The ERF is part of the Welsh Government’s £1.7 billion package of support for businesses. It also includes over 65,000 awards worth £750m of business rate relief to help them respond to financial challenges due to the pandemic.

The fund has seen £150m worth of crucial grants provided to businesses, helping them deal with the impacts of coronavirus.


Across Wales 9,000 businesses have received funding from the scheme – protecting around 75,000 jobs.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said the fund has been designed specifically to “provide vital support for businesses.”

He said: “We wanted to get the funding out to businesses as quickly as possible and so far in North Wales tens of millions of pounds has gone out, helping protect more than 14,000 jobs.

“The ERF was set up to plug the gaps left in the UK Government’s support and I’m pleased that the fund is supporting businesses which otherwise would have been left behind.

“In North Wales we are working closely with all our partners including local authorities, North Wales Economic Ambition Board and Mersey Dee Alliance as we face these challenging times together.”

The second phase of the ERF, which closed on Friday 10 July, extended support to non-VAT registered limited companies and businesses that started after March 2019.

A separate £5m fund established to specifically to support start-up firms not helped by the UK Government’s Self Employment income support scheme remains open for applications. The grant scheme will support up to 2,000 start-ups in Wales with a grant of £2,500 each.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Three Flintshire care homes still have coronavirus cases – but council praised for support as number drops from 16

News

Former church pastor and BBC presenter from Flintshire admits to 40 sexual offences following ‘serious abuse’ of young children

News

Drivers across North Wales urged to keep a careful eye out for motorbikes as travel restrictions lift

News

Work from home policy set to change in England – First Minister ‘no change in Wales’

News

Pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants given signal to be ready for August 3rd reopening

News

Lockdown Easing: First Minister will confirm today playgrounds, community centres and outdoor gyms can open from Monday

News

Search launched for singers from Flintshire for dazzling duets with musical idols

News

Ambitious new Glyndwr University course aims to help people address health, mental health and wellbeing challenges

News

Cardiac arrest survivor wants women to be aware of the signs which show their heart might be in trouble

News





Read 539,339 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn