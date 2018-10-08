More details revealed on 160 home development at Maes Gwern in Mold

Further details have been revealed ahead of the construction of 160 new homes.

Wates Residential is carrying out the development at Maes Gwern in Mold, which is part of Flintshire Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme (SHARP).

The local authority agreed legal terms with the developers in July after it was decided a financial contribution was needed to address capacity issues at nearby Ysgol Bryn Coch.

The reserved matters application covers a number of conditions attached to the planning approval which was granted last November, including traffic management, drainage and the site layout.

In their application, the developers said: “The proposal provides 160 new residential dwellings as houses, apartments and bungalows.

“Thirty per cent of the properties are deemed to be designated as affordable homes.

“The site will have two vehicular accesses which will be located at the existing site access (south west) and a newly formed access (south east). Both will provide access from Maes Gwern.

“There has been significant community consultation through Flintshire County Council for the site prior to this application.

“Following the community consultation there will not be a direct access from the adjacent Stuart Milne development as there is an established existing link via Maes Gwern accessing this development.”

The SHARP programme was first introduced in 2014 to deliver an estimated 500 new social houses in the county over a five year period.

The development at Maes Gwern includes 48 affordable homes and 112 market homes on council-owned land.

The council’s planning committee originally voted to defer the proposals in October last year over concerns about the visual impact and noise.

But they were given the green light the following month after the reasons for the delay were branded as ‘spurious’.

A total of 36 letters of objection were submitted by residents, highlighting concerns over traffic safety, the risk of flooding, and the site representing an overdevelopment.

The latest application will be considered by the authority at a future date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.