Months of travel disruption in Mold set to end this week

Months of traffic disruption in Mold is set to end this week with the removal of a temporary one way system.

The one way system on the B5119 Chester Street was put in place after the Old Chapel building was declared unsafe and at risk of collapse.

Work urgently began on demolishing the building, that stage of the works which required the use of temporary traffic management has now been completed.

Flintshire County Council has said the road will be reopened to two traffic on Thursday morning.

Cllr. Chris Bithell, Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection said;