News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Months of travel disruption in Mold set to end this week

Published: Wednesday, Oct 3rd, 2018
Share:

Months of traffic disruption in Mold is set to end this week with the removal of a temporary one way system.

The one way system on the B5119 Chester Street was put in place after the Old Chapel building was declared unsafe and at risk of collapse.

Work urgently began on demolishing the building, that stage of the works which required the use of temporary traffic management has now been completed.

Flintshire County Council has said the road will be reopened to two traffic on Thursday morning.

Cllr. Chris Bithell, Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection said;

“I would like to thank local businesses and the people of Mold for their patience and understanding.

The Council have dealt with a lengthy and complex legal process to secure this essential demolition work which was undertaken in the interests of public safety.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Proposals to convert former union office in Flint into ‘house of multiple occupation’ approved

MOD talks to buy Boeing’s Wedgetail is a slap in the face for Airbus says Deeside MP

Detectives in Chester appeal for witnesses after 5 houses broken into overnight and car stolen

Finest names in food and drink brought together for Coleg Cambria conference

Flintshire District Nurse in the running for prestigious ’Gold Award’

Police hunt for Peacock seen ‘rampaging’ through Connah’s Quay

Another ‘drugs den’ closed down by police in Connah’s Quay

Award for Theatr Clwyd’s outstanding programme of community work

Nine runners from a Flintshire timber firm are all set for Sunday’s Chester Marathon

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn