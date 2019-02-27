Momo Challenge – Parents urged to keep an eye on kids online activity

Hopefully, you’re fully up to speed on the latest sick ‘internet game’ the so-called Momo Challenge which police have said encourages children to perform acts of self-harm.

The Momo Challenge is an alleged form of cyberbullying that spreads through social media and was first reported globally last July.

It targets young children by encouraging them to text a number on WhatsApp, which then sends them instructions to complete a series of increasingly bizarre and dangerous tasks from watching a horror movie to engaging in self-harm to taking their own lives.

A freakish creature with a stretched, disfigured face, bulging eyes and large smile, attached to a bird’s body has become the mascot for the Momo Challenge.

There is currently a lot of misleading information swirling around the web about the challenge says Parentzone.

In a bid to separate fact from myth Parentzone have published a quick guide below:

What is the Momo Challenge?

The Momo Challenge is a game played over WhatsApp where participants contact the character Momo and are then told to do a series of challenges, with the final challenge allegedly being suicide.

How do children get to know about it?

Despite people having to use WhatsApp to partake in the challenge, that is not how most people find out about it. Many prominent YouTubers create videos of themselves trying to reach out to Momo which get many views through, for example, sharing on social media.

Why would children be drawn to it?

Children who see their favourite YouTuber doing the challenge might be drawn to trying it themselves in order to follow their example. It should be noted that a lot of the people making videos about this are capitalising on the mysticism surrounding the challenge and might be deliberately trying to blow it out of proportion to add drama.

Do I need to worry about it?

Although a lot of the information about the Momo Challenge is rather concerning, the number of reported cases of children harming themselves because of the game is extremely low. The challenge has alleged ties to three cases of teens killing themselves in Asia and South America, but there is nothing that proves that it was the direct cause.

How do I keep children safe from it?

Make sure that they know that they should not be trying to contact strangers via social media platforms and instant messaging apps. It could be useful to show them how to enable privacy settings and disable location sharing so that they don’t fall victims to scams.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a warning on Monday which said it was working with other U.K. policing agencies to determine “the extent of the problem” posed by the Momo Challenge.

Detective Sergeant Elaine McCormill from PSNI’s Public Protection Branch said:

“This extremely disturbing challenge conceals itself within other harmless looking games or videos played by children and when downloaded, it asks the user to communicate with “Momo” via popular messaging applications such as WhatsApp. It is at this point that children are threatened that they will be cursed or their family will be hurt if they do not self-harm.

“I am disgusted that a so-called game is targeting our young children and I would encourage parents to know what your children are looking at and who they are talking to.

Whilst the threat of a curse may sound silly to an adult, it could be a very frightening prospect for a young child and they may feel under pressure to carry out acts to protect themselves or family from further harm.

The most fundamental piece of advice that I can offer is to speak with your children – let them know that they do not have to deal with any concerns on their own.

It is crucial that parents are involved with their children’s online lives and I’d urge parents to make children aware of online dangers and ensure they know that they can speak to someone if anything or anyone online causes them concern.

“I would also advise parents to ensure that any devices used by your children are restricted to age suitable content.

However, I am aware of media reports that the “Momo” challenge has popped up even when these controls are in place so there really is no substitution for supervising the games that children are playing and the videos that they watch online.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of the “Momo” challenge to contact Police on 101 or of course, 999 in an emergency so that we can examine the device, gather information and investigate the incident.

A wealth of information and support is also available online, including on the following sites:

www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre

www.getsafeonline.org

www.thinkyouknow.co.uk.