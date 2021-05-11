Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 11th May 2021

Mold's Love Lane car boot sale set to reopen later this month

The car boot sale held at Love Lane Car Park in Mold will open again on Sunday 30 May between 6am and 1pm.

They will then continue every Sunday throughout the year.

There is a charge of £6 cars and £10 for vans.

Flintshire council said: “There is no need to book, you can just turn up on the day.”

“There will be a hand sanitiser station on site and social distancing signs in place.”

For further information please contact Peter Hayes, Flintshire County Council’s Senior Markets Officer at peter.hayes@flintshire.gov.uk or 07919 166279.



