Mold Rugby Club aiming to kick gender-based violence into touch

Mold Rugby club are helping to kick gender-based violence into touch by supporting this year’s national ‘White Ribbon Campaign.’

The global campaign is launched on November 25 with International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women – White Ribbon Day – and Flintshire-based CAHA Woman’s Aid is calling on local people and organisations to support a 16-Day campaign following this, running until December 10.

“It’s brilliant that Mold Rugby Club have stepped up support this campaign making a stand against gender-based violence,” said Lindsay Birrell, Senior Refuge Worker at CAHA Woman’s Aid, which is managed by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association.

“There are various events being held across Flintshire during the week running up to November 25 and on-going activities around the world highlighting awareness of the issue.

“It is an opportunity for everyone to make a stand against gender based violence by wearing a white ribbon and making a personal pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.”

Lisa added that the CAHA Women’s Team are also looking forward to meeting people supporting the campaign on November 24 when they will be in the TESCO Store in Holywell.