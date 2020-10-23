Mold Road between Northop and Connah’s Quay closed following a collision

Police have closed Mold Road between Northop and Connah’s Quay following a collision.

The road is shut from Ffordd Llanarth in Connah’s Quay to the A55 at Northop, fire crews, ambulance and police are in attendance.

The collision is understood to have happened near Bryn Gwynn Lane, police have said there are “no reports of any serious injuries. Please avoid the area and take an alternative route.”

Latest traffic report: Road closed due to accident, one vehicle involved on B5126 Mold Road both ways from B5125 to . Traffic is coping well. Fire services are on scene. Affecting traffic travelling between Connah’s Quay and Northop.



