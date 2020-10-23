Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Oct 2020

Updated: Fri 23rd Oct

Mold Road between Northop and Connah’s Quay closed following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have closed Mold Road between Northop and Connah’s Quay following a collision.

The road is shut from Ffordd Llanarth in Connah’s Quay to the A55 at Northop, fire crews, ambulance and police are in attendance.

The collision is understood to have happened near Bryn Gwynn Lane, police have said there are “no reports of any serious injuries. Please avoid the area and take an alternative route.”

Latest traffic report: Road closed due to accident, one vehicle involved on B5126 Mold Road both ways from B5125 to . Traffic is coping well. Fire services are on scene. Affecting traffic travelling between Connah’s Quay and Northop.




Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Airbus apprentice scoops top engineering prize

News

Transport for Wales reinforces Welsh Government’s ‘essential travel only’ over ‘fire break’ lockdown period

News

COVID-19 spikes in the community are being detected in local sewage systems say researchers

News

Wales set to enter two week ‘fire-break’ lockdown from 6pm today in bid to ‘help regain control of coronavirus’

News

UPDATED: Supermarkets in Wales will only be allowed to sell ‘essential’ items during Covid-19 fire-break lockdown

News

RSPCA to continue rescuing animals during ‘firebreak’ lockdown in Wales

News

Conservation charity announces new ‘Meet the Amphibians’ project

News

Two week closure notice served on Flintshire hotel following concerns over social distancing measures

News

Councillors asked to reject plans for almost 100 new homes in village near Mold

News





Read 638,461 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn