Mold man missing since Saturday was in Corwen area say police

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help tracing a 57-year-old man from Mold.

Paul Williams, 57, was last seen at 9.30am on Saturday (12 September).

Paul is described as being white, 5 ft 6 inch tall and of slim build.

Police say he was in the Corwen area “but maybe camping in rural areas.”

If you have seen Paul or have any information which may help police call 101, or use the webchat facility https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference ITrace 34228