Mold firm raises over £10,000 for national children’s charity

Mold based P&A Group has raised a total of £10,665 for a national children’s charity.

Employees spent 2018 raising money for Action for Children through a number of challenging events including London Marathon, Ironman Wales, Chester Marathon, Leicester Marathon, Rhyl Schools Triathlon and more.

Every year P&A gives its employees from each division including Woodworks Garden Centre and café, Zest 4 Leisure, P&A Pallets, the opportunity to support a charity and last year Action for Children was chosen, with staff signing up to various events at the beginning of 2018.

Steve Morgan, said: “It has been a real pleasure to be able to raise money for a charity that does so much for young people, not only in North Wales, but throughout the UK.

“To see P&A employees rally together and get stuck into a variety of challenging events has been fantastic and to raise thousands of pounds in the process provides a real sense of achievement.”

Running, swimming and cycling, employees took part in a variety of challenges, the latest of which saw nine runners conquer the gruelling Chester Marathon, with family and friends cheering them on along the way.

Nikki Booth, community fundraiser North Wales for Action for Children said: “It was wonderful to be selected by P&A as its chosen charity for 2018 and we cannot thank staff enough for all their hard work in raising a fantastic amount of money for the Charity.

“The support that we have had from P&A has been amazing and it is great that with the company’s help we were able to highlight and raise awareness of the work Action for Children do in the North Wales community.”

In addition, in April last year, Steve Morgan along with Andrew Baker and John Vaughan ran the iconic Virgin Money London Marathon to raise money for the vital cause.

Andrew Baker, who also ran the Leicester Marathon in October, said: “A huge thank you to our sponsors as well as customers, suppliers and friends of P&A who have given us their total support throughout the year.

“We are also extremely grateful for the hard work and commitment staff have shown to raising money for Action for Children and employees should be so proud of everything they have achieved.”

Previous charities the company has supported include Alzheimer’s Society, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Meningitis Now and Cancer Research UK