Mold Barbershop Harmony Club is 30 years old and still going strong

Mold Barbershop Harmony Club is still going strong having reached the thirty-year milestone this year and to celebrate they are offering a free ‘taster’ course in harmony singing.

Known as the Clwyd Clippers, the singers are regulars on the competition circuit, they came fifth in the British national barbershop chorus competition and will be competing in the Isle of Man Festival of Choirs this October.

The Clippers entered the Llangollen International Eisteddfod this year, under the direction of Rhiannon Owens-Hall they came a superb fourth in their class.

The group which regularly performs nationally and internationally most recently in Spain are now offering a three-week ‘taster’ course in harmony singing this September and October.

Rhiannon has directed the Clwyd clippers from its formation. She commented;

“It is great to be a Clipper. We are as busy as ever, preparing for amongst other things a choral competition in the Isle of Mann in October, a church concert in November and a joint show with our sister chorus Mountain Harmony, also from Mold prior to Christmas.

We are not resting on our laurels and are looking to enhance the ranks with more singers.”

The group will be running the three week ‘taster’ course in harmony singing on the 21st and 28th of September and the 5th of October, from 7.15pm to around 9.00pm, at the Village Hall, Bennetts Lane, Higher Kinnerton.

“Any man who wants to try it out will be welcome, it is free and there are more details are on our Facebook page” Rhiannon added.

Facebook.com/ClwydClippers/