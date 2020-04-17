Moel Famau’s Jubilee Tower turned blue for frontline key workers on Thursday evening

If you live near Clwydian Range you may have caught sight of the Jubilee Tower at the top of Moel Famau bathed in blue light on Thursday evening.

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) joined forces with The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Denbighshire County Council to show their appreciation for NHS, social care staff and other frontline key workers.

Clap For Carers, which was held for the fourth time on Thursday, is an opportunity for people to thank those working incredibly hard to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jubilee Tower was lit up for around 10 minutes from 9pm by the blue flashing lights of NEWSAR’s emergency vehicles.

Deputy Team Leader, Gerald Davison said: “We are pleased to support the AONB team with this idea.

We have to regularly give our Landover’s a run out after weekly checks, so this was an ideal opportunity to combine this with giving thanks to the NHS, other emergency services and key workers.

Just two members were involved to maintain appropriate social distancing at all times.

NEWSAR has only has one callout since the restrictions on movements, but we are geared up for supporting North Wales Police with missing person searches which we are concerned may increase in these difficult times.

Please try to support each other to get through the challenges of isolation.”

Councillor Tony Thomas, Cabinet Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said: “We wanted to show our appreciation of the tremendous amount of great work being carried out by health, social care and other frontline staff who are playing a vital role in helping to protect our communities and reducing the spread of coronavirus.

What better way to show respect to our local heroes than lighting up our own iconic structure that can be seen for miles”.

Whilst Moel Famau Country Park is currently closed to visitors we understand how iconic the Jubilee Tower is to the many people who can view the hill from their homes.

We are grateful to everyone staying at home and not travelling to the Country Park, Moel Famau will still be here when this is over and we will extend a warm welcome to our visitors then”.