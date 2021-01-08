Moderna vaccine becomes third COVID-19 vaccine approved by UK regulator

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna has today been given regulatory approval for supply by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ).

This is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use by the MHRA and is the second mRNA vaccine (the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine approved in December 2020.

Seven million doses had already been ordered by the UK government with a further 10 million expected to follow – but it will likely not become available until March.

The Moderna vaccine works by injecting a small part of the COVID-19 virus’ genetic code, which triggers an immune response and creates antibodies in the human body able to fight the virus.





The dosage for this specific vaccine requires two doses to be given.

It is recommended to administer the second dose 28 days after the first.

It is approved for use in people 18 years and over, and it can be used by pregnant and breastfeeding women following a discussion with their healthcare provider on the benefits and risks.

It can be stored at -20°C for up to six months.

MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said: “Today’s approval brings more encouraging news to the public and the healthcare sector. Having a third COVID-19 vaccine approved for supply following a robust and thorough assessment of all the available data is an important goal to have achieved and I am proud that the agency has helped to make this a reality.”

“The progress we are now making for vaccines on the regulatory front, whilst not cutting any corners, is helping in our global fight against this disease and ultimately helping to save lives. I want to echo that our goal is always to put the protection of the public first.”