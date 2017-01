Police are asking the public for help in locating missing 20 year old from Colwyn Bay.

Kyle Jones 20yrs old who has been reported missing from home his home address in Colwyn Bay os thought to be travelling in a Red Fiat Seicento.

Kyle is described as 6ft, slim medium build, short light brown hair.

If you think you may have seen him or have any information which may help the police call 101 and quote reference V012595